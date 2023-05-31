LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will stage its own production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast, the Broadway Musical” June 7-11. Specific show dates and times are as follows:

June 7, 7 p.m.

June 8, 7 p.m.

June 9, 7pm

June 10, 1 p.m.

June 10, 7 p.m.

June 11, 3 p.m.

Directed by the theater’s resident artist, Kendrix Singletary and featuring a regional cast, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast, the Broadway Musical” is a stage musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and a book by Linda Woolverton.

With favorite and familiar songs such as “Be Our Guest,” “Home,” “Human Again” and “Beauty and the Beast” audiences will see this “Tale as Old as Time” in the spectacular, special way that they’ve come to expect from the artistic team at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater.

As a special treat for attendees, a “museum” of Beauty and the Beast memorabilia dating to the original Broadway show will be on display in the theater’s lobby.

There also will be photo opportunities with the cast of characters after the show.

Ticket information:

Individuals $30

Seniors (60+) and Military $27

Students $15.

Group discount rates of $25 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance also are available.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online by going to www.carolinaciviccenter.com.

Tickets also can be purchased in person or with credit card or cash 1-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday through the theater’s second floor administrative offices (enter on Fourth Street), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339.

When available, tickets can also be purchased at the door. Theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales one hour prior to performance.

The theater does not guarantee the authenticity of tickets purchased from any third party reseller and recommends that tickets be purchased directly through its box office or website to ensure ticket authenticity and pricing.

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is a beautifully-restored 1928 treasure listed on the National Register of Historic Places that offers visitors a unique and visually stunning experience.

The theater is located at 315 N. Chestnut St. in the heart of downtown Lumberton.

First opened as a vaudeville and silent film house, the theater offers a wide array of programming including live touring performances, original productions, art exhibits, films, special events and rentals. For more information visit www.carolinaciviccenter.com.

The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater is located in historic downtown Lumberton at Fourth and Chestnut streets, just one block north of the downtown plaza. There is plenty of parking around the theater.