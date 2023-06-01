FAIRMONT — The Environmental Protection Agency has selected the Town of Fairmont for a Brownfields Assessment Grant, according to town officials.

This grant for $500,000 would be used to conduct 16 Phase I and seven Phase II environmental site assessments.

Funds will also be used to prepare three cleanup plans and to create a geographic information system-based brownfield site inventory.

The target area for is Fairmont’s downtown area, which has numerous vacant and underutilized sites. Priority sites include former tobacco warehouses, automobile service facilities, filling stations, textile warehouses and a former manufacturing facility, according to Town Mayor Charles Kemp.

Fairmont was one of 262 communities across the county selected to receive 267 grant awards for a total of $215 million in Brownfields Multipurpose, Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund and Cleanup (MARC) Grant funding.

The Brownfields Grant funding announced today will help communities remove longstanding barriers to reuse and spur new redevelopment to transform communities into sustainable and environmentally just places.

These Brownfields Grants not only support economic growth and job creation, but they also empower communities to address the environmental, public health, and social issues associated with contaminated land, according to Kemp.