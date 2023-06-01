LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s April unemployment rate continued its downward slide, falling from 5% in March to 4.7% in April, according data released Wednesday by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The continued improvement marks a trend from a year ago when the county’s jobless rate was 6.2%. In fact, over the long term, the county’s unemployment rate has seen incremental monthly improvement since it topped out at 12% in July 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Good News, Bad News?

While Robeson County’s jobless rate showed continued improvement, it still remained among North Carolina counties with the highest rates. Only seven of the state’s 100 counties had higher unemployment rates: Alleghany (4.7%), Warren (4.9%), Hyde (5%), Vance (5%), Tyrrell (5.1%), Edgecombe (5.2%) and Scotland (6.8%).

Some perspective though, according to the Commerce Department data, unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 98 of North Carolina’s counties in April and increased in just two.

Scotland County, Robeson County’s neighbor to the west, had the highest unemployment rate at 6.8%, while Buncombe County, which encompasses Asheville, had the lowest at 2.4%.

All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 4.5% while Asheville had the lowest at 2.5%. The not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.1 percent.

The metro area closest to Robeson County, Fayetteville, saw an April unemployment rate of 4.3%, down from 4.9% in March and down from 4.5% in April 2022.

Greater Robeson County area

Among Robeson County’s closest neighbors, only Scotland County had a higher rate (6.8%).

Bladen County fell from 4.2% in March to 3.8% in April.

Columbus County improved slightly from 3.9% in March to 3.4% in April.

Cumberland County, home to Fayetteville, improved from 5% in March to 4.3% in April.

Hoke County improved from 4.6% in March to 4% in April.

Pender County, just north of Wilmington, dropped slightly from 3.2% in March to 2.9% in April.

Sampson County went from 3.4% in March to 3% in April.

Sampson County’s jobless rate worsened, but just slightly, going from 6.4% to 6.8% in April.

Statewide year over year

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 76 counties, increased in 10, and remained unchanged in 14. Eleven of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year, one increased, and three remained unchanged.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in April by 8,286 to 5,051,146, while those unemployed decreased by 21,948 to 163,394. Since April 2022, the number of workers employed statewide has increased by 63,968, while those unemployed decreased 2,657.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, June 16, 2023 when the statewide unemployment rate for May 2023 will be released.