LUMBERTON — Southeastern Wound Healing Center, a service of UNC Health Southeastern and a member of the Healogics network, is helping raise awareness of the risks of chronic wounds during the tenth annual Wound Care Awareness Week, June 5-9, and throughout the month of June.

Through the 2023 Come Heal With Us program and resources, we will focus on educating the underserved chronic wound population about the importance of early detection and treatment of chronic wounds.

The nation’s leading provider of advanced wound care, Healogics®, established Wound Care Awareness Week in 2014 to bring attention to the growing need for wound care. A decade later, millions of people are living with non-healing wounds in the United States and sadly the numbers continue to grow with unrealized risks. Wound care experts across the nation are dedicating the entire week to educating physicians, patients and the general public about the prevalence of chronic wounds and the advanced wound care solutions available. Southeastern Wound Healing Center offers several advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds.

The incidence of chronic wounds is rising due to our aging population and increasing rates of disease. People living with chronic wounds often have multiple medical issues that can make healing their wounds extremely challenging. For example, a person living with diabetes may also have cardiac disease, peripheral vascular disease and kidney disease that could all cause a delay in healing. A non-healing wound could lead to severe complications such as infection which could ultimately result in an amputation or even loss of life.

Our wound care experts strive to bring together people, processes, and technology to drive world-class wound care. Untreated or improperly treated chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb. With this in mind, now is the time for those suffering from chronic wounds to seek advanced wound care available Southeastern Wound Healing Center.

Visit www.woundcareawareness.com to learn more about Wound Care Awareness Week and hear from patients about how wound healing changed their lives. To schedule an appointment at Southeastern Wound Healing Center, located at 103 West 27th Street, Lumberton, call (910) 738-3836. No referral is required.

Amanda L. Crabtree is the marketing and public relations manager at UNC Health Southeastern; contact her at 910-671-5499 or [email protected].