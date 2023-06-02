LUMBERTON — Edward Jones financial advisors Mary Jo Walter and Josh Jackson announced today that a third financial advisor, Jason Walter, has joined their office in Lumberton.

“I am really looking forward to working with Mary Jo and Josh,” Jason Walter said. “I’ll have all the advantages of working with an experienced investment professionals while getting to know local investors.”

“We’re very impressed with Jason, and we’re sure our clients will be, too,” Mary Jo Walter said. “Jason will help provide the high level of service investors in our area have come to expect from us as we work to make a meaningful difference for our clients and our community.”

Jason Walter has 20 years of experience in the financial services industry.

The branch office is located at 4246 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton The telephone number is 910-738-5053.

