LUMBERTON — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $75,000 for information leading to the discovery and apprehension of those responsible for the deaths of three women.

The FBI’s Charlotte Field Office and the Lumberton Police Department are seeking information from the public in three death investigations.

The bodies of the three women were found within a four-block radius in Lumberton in 2017.

Christina Bennett was found dead on April 18, 2017, inside a home on Peachtree Street .

Rhonda Jones was found dead on April 18, 2017, outside a home on East 5th Street.

Megan Oxendine was found dead on June 3, 2017, outside a home on East 8th Street

Anyone with information connected to these cases should contact the FBI’s Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845. Residents may also contact a local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.