LUMBERTON — Two students with local ties have been listed among 60 Morehead-Cain Foundation scholars in the Class of 2027, who will begin their undergraduate journeys at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill) in the fall.

Samantha Brooke Chavis will graduate this spring from Corinth Holders High School in Clayton, where she serves as vice president of service for the National Honor Society, secretary of Key Club, and equity officer.

Chavis is a recipient of the Leaving a Legacy award, voted on by the teaching staff at Corinth. She was a member of the 2021 and 2022 conference champions varsity tennis team and volunteered at Clayton Area Ministry and led youth worship at The Church at Clayton Crossings during the past five years.

Chavis was a Governor’s Page and studied abroad in Madrid, Spain, during the summer of her junior year. She created the Our Heritage project and spoke to the board of education, advocating for Native American student programs in Johnston County to allow for a greater community connection.

Chavis has been employed as a Youth Tobacco Cessation Advocate with the state of North Carolina and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during the past two years.

She said that in her spare time, she enjoys weightlifting, singing and trying new things.

Chavis said that at Carolina, she is interested in studying political science as well as global studies. She is the daughter of Stephanie and Scottie Chavis of Clayton.

Cayden Michael Hammonds will graduate this spring from Lumberton Senior High School, where he serves as president of the Kiwanis Key Club.

The club helps to build character through service and leadership in youth.

He is also a junior marshal, a member of the American Indian Student Association (AISA), a youth leader at Bethel Hill Baptist Church, and a junior volunteer firefighter for Saddletree Volunteer Fire Department.

Hammonds runs varsity track, plays varsity soccer, and is a captain for his club soccer team. He also works as a youth soccer coach and referee for children in his community.

Hammonds said that in his spare time, he enjoys camping, playing piano and guitar, reading, building computers and hanging out with friends and family.

He said that at Carolina, he is interested in double majoring in neuroscience and philosophy.

Hammonds is the son of Maranda Locklear and grandson of Debra and Bobby Blake Hammonds of Lumberton.

The Morehead-Cain Foundation’s 60 scholars come from 24 North Carolina counties, 17 U.S. states and territories (including North Carolina), and eight countries (including the United States). Their academic interests range from environmental sustainability and technology to political science and policy.

They join a thriving cohort of thinkers, leaders, creators, and adventurers at UNC–Chapel Hill, empowered to set their potential free.

In addition to a fully funded undergraduate scholarship to one of the nation’s foremost public research universities, scholars gain access to a network of peers and mentors, challenging internships and summer experiences, and an opportunity to travel the world.

The process of selecting the new class involves months of application review, virtual and in-person selection meetings, and semifinalist interviews leveraging the expertise of Foundation staff, a corps of professional readers, and hundreds of alumni interviewers and volunteer evaluators. Candidates enter the process via nomination—either from their school or their own. The UNC Office of Undergraduate Admissions also refers strong Early Action applicants as candidates for the process.

“We are delighted to announce the Morehead-Cain class of 2027. These emerging young leaders have not only exhibited tremendous academic achievement, but the capacity to shape their communities,” said Chris Bradford, president of Morehead-Cain. “Morehead-Cain is invested in empowering this new cohort of scholars as they step boldly into the next phase of their journey. We look forward to the impact they will make at Carolina and beyond.”

Since its founding in 1945, the Morehead-Cain Program has been a model for countless merit scholarships throughout the United States. These include the University of Virginia’s Jefferson Scholars Program, Duke University’s Benjamin N. Duke Scholars Program, and Emory University’s Woodruff Scholars Program.