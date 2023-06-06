RALEIGH – If you don’t secure loose items in your vehicles, you can contribute to roadside litter and, in some cases, car crashes, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

That’s why the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are reminding people that National Secure Your Load Day today is designed to make sure everything is secured before you start moving.

“It is critical for drivers to tie down their loads,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “This will keep anything from falling onto the highway and obstructing other drivers. Securing your load will keep North Carolina clean and other travelers safe.”

Throughout the day, the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, local and state law enforcement officers will be use social media, variable message boards and enforcement efforts to educate people about the importance of securing loads.

Researchers with the American Automobile Association Foundation for Traffic Safety reported that over one-third of crashes involving debris happen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when many people are on the road hauling or moving heavy items, such as furniture or equipment.

“Driving with an unsecured load is dangerous and against the law,” said Tiffany Wright, director of Public Affairs for AAA Carolinas — The Auto Club Group. “You should secure the load on your vehicle as if those driving behind you are your loved ones.”

Unsecured loads are also a major contributor to roadside litter, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. A recent NHTSA study concluded that about $11.5 billion is spent cleaning up roadside litter nationwide, and as much as 40% of that litter is estimated to be from unsecured loads. Littering can be expensive for motorists, too. Drivers in North Carolina who don’t secure their loads could face fines up to $2,000 for littering.

For more safety tips, follow @NCGHSP on Facebook and @NC_GHSP on Twitter and Instagram. For more information, visit www.ncghsp.org.