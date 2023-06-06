LUMBERTON — Put on your poker face and head out to the RCC Foundation’s inaugural Casino Night on Friday, July 28th for a chance to win big by helping Robeson Community College raise money for scholarships.

“Who doesn’t like Vegas?” asked Heather Seibles, the major gift and donor specialist at RCC “This is a fun-filled fundraising event for the community at large in which we will be raising money for RCC students.”

So how does Casino Night work?

The event will mimic the experience you might have while at a casino, but according to Seibles, there will be no actual exchange of money, it will be what she calls “gaming by donation, no real gambling involved.”

General admission is $100 which will buy you entry into the casino and $2,500 in ‘play money.’ For $125, you’ll get ‘Dinner & Dice’ which includes dinner for one and $5,000 in ‘play money.’

“With the ‘winnings’ that you receive during Casino Night, you can choose to be entered into a number of raffles to win some amazing prizes and bid on the fabulous silent auction items,” said Seibles. “The event will also include a “Money Machine” that will give participants a chance to grab ‘play money’ in a short period of time, which can also be used towards a chance to win prizes and more.”

“We hope the community comes out and supports the RCC Foundation,” Seibles stated, who is also seeking corporate sponsors for the event. “This is an important event for us to raise money for students that will be attending RCC in the Fall, we would love to have as many corporate sponsors partner with us for this worthy cause.”

The Casino Night fundraising event will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Adelio’s Bar & Restaurant in Lumberton. Semi-formal attire is suggested. Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at

https://tinyurl.com/RCCFoundation.

For more information on becoming a sponsor, please contact Heather Seibles at 910-272-3235 or [email protected].

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Contact her via email at [email protected].