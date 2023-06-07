Lumberton Junior High soccer player Ivan Lopez, second from left, shakes hands with Mayor Bruce Davis, second from right, as the LJHS team was recognized by Lumberton City Council Wednesday at City Hall.

LUMBERTON — The City of Lumberton’s capital and operating budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 was approved by City Council members during its meeting Wednesday.

The city has budgeted $91,241,505; this is a decrease of just under $1 million from the previous year’s budget of $92,224,230.

“Wayne, I’d just like to go ahead and congratulate you and your staff for crafting a very tight budget in this economic climate,” Councilman John Cantey said to City Manager Wayne Horne during the meeting. “This is our 18th budget together. There’s been some great budgets, and there’s been some that I may not have agreed with and voted against. But I just wanted to say that as we met and we went through $90-plus million of pages and tried to find savings, tried to find ways to support our residents and employees — I just wanted to let them know, with any budget we may not always get what we want, but we try harder.”

The main reason for the budget decreasing is a decrease of $1,915,805 in the Light & Power Fund budget, from $37,834,345 in the previous fiscal year to $35,918,540 in the upcoming fiscal year.

The primary category within the Light & Power Fund to decrease is in general operation capital overlay, dropping from $5,455,000 in FY22-23 to $2,198,540 in FY23-24. Categories for substations, public services enterprise and insurance also saw decreases.

The biggest drop in revenues for the Light & Power Fund will come from loan payments decreasing from $4,600,000 in FY22-23 to $2,281,875 in FY23-24.

Most other funds within the budget saw marginal increases; the largest increase was a $1,131,195 increase in the general fund, from $30,722,575 in FY22-23 to $31,853,770 in FY23-24.

No one category or line item stands out as a reason for the increase in General Fund expenditures, but rather many marginal increases across the board.

Revenues are expected to increase for multiple reasons, one of which is an anticipated $63,373,663 increase in the city’s property tax base. This is based on new commercial and industrial development and residential construction; there is no adjustment to the city’s current tax rate.

Water and sewer rates will be adjusted 9.0% in the coming fiscal year; an electrical rate adjustment is expected to be presented to the Council in August. Application fees for electrical, plumbing, mechanical and fire inspections will each increase by $10.

A 2% cost-of-living adjustment for city employees is included in the FY23-24 budget.

“The goal in the current budget is to maintain the city’s General Fund balance of 30% in this fiscal year, in compliance with (Local Government Commission) requirements,” Horne stated in a memo included in budget documents obtained by The Robesonian.

The memo states that two major capital projects include The Carolina Civic Center Annex project, with a cost of $3,885,000 paid for by grant funds and a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan, and a $2,425,000 expansion at the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex, formerly known as Northeast Park, with $925,000 in grants secured and the balance of $1,500,000 proposed for financing.

Budget appropriations of $1,100,000 have been received from the N.C. General Assembly for downtown renovations and economic development, and city staff is working with Congressman David Rouzer’s office on a federal budget appropriation for $4,121,158 for wastewater improvements, the memo states.

Council to meet on Monday evenings beginning in August

Council members approved a measure to change the meeting day and time from 11 a.m. on Wednesday to 6 p.m. on Monday.

The council has met the first or second Wednesday of the month, usually on the first Wednesday but sometimes on the second depending on how much time has passed from the previous planning board meeting, and other factors. Council members will now meet on the first or second Monday each month.

“Several people have reached out to me that they’re not available to meet in the daytime sessions, so maybe it’s something we could try,” Councilman John Carroll said.

Cantey asked if city staff has considered the salary cost of keeping some city employees at City Hall into the evening.

“I’m willing to consider that as well, but the ones that have voiced their concerns with me … the public needs to have a chance to be available for our meetings,” Carroll said.

Council does not meet in July; the new meeting schedule will begin in August.

Council honors LJHS boys soccer team

Council members recognized the boys soccer team from Lumberton Junior High School after the Vikings won the Robeson County championship this spring.

The team was 10-1 on the season, defeating Pembroke Middle in the county championship game to avenge its lone loss; the Vikings outscored the opposition 50-4 for the season, winning their second consecutive championship.

One player from the team, Ivan Lopez, recently tried out for the developmental program of the New England Revolution, a Major League Soccer franchise.

Other business

In other business, Council members:

— Approved an arrangement with the North Carolina Youth Violence Prevention Center allowing the center to enforce the city’s graffiti ordinance. The agreement allows the organization to issue citations and help out the Lumberton Police Department, which has struggled to cite all instances of graffiti in the city due to staffing concerns.

— Accepted a $2 million N.C. Land and Water Grant for acquisition of properties and floodplain restoration activities in and around the former Fuller’s Restaurant site and the entrance to the Mayfair subdivision on North Roberts Avenue. Council also approved an administrative services agreement with the North Carolina State University Coastal Dynamics Lab, providing support and technical assistance for this grant.

—Approved the purchase of eight transformers for new commercial business development in the city from low bidder Wesco at a cost of $314,650.

— Authorized the Lumberton Police Department to apply for and accept a Bulletproof Vest Grant of $20,250 to cover the purchase of new bulletproof vests; the grant has a 50% match. LPD was also authorized by Council to utilize federal drug forfeiture assets to purchase a subscription for Tip411, software that allows the public to leave anonymous tips for law enforcement.

— Approved a rehab/repair project at the Pines Lift Station by low bidder Charles R. Underwood Inc. at a cost of $268,340; Council previously approved a similar project at the Freeman Lift Station, but Public Works deemed the Pines Lift Station in more dire need of immediate repairs.

— Approved a bid of $131,004.99 from Sanford Electrical Contractors, Inc. for motor control center repairs at the wastewater treatment plant; $150,000 was budgeted for the project in the FY22-23 budget.

— Approved a $96,950 services agreement with Benchmark CMR, Inc., for development of a Downtown Master Plan as part of the city’s downtown revitalization efforts.

— Approved the sale of two parcels of land to the N.C. Department of Transportation for $4,450 and $5,675.

— Approved or ratified the following allocation of Community Revitalization Funds: $1500 for 911 Community Day; $800 to Las Amigas, Inc. for the senior brunch as part of the community Juneteenth Celebration; $550 to the Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament; $500 for a Community Day in Precinct 4; $400 to the Wycliffe East Homeowners Association; and $400 for the Southern Carolina Housing Inaugural Golf Tournament.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.