FAIRMONT – Law enforcement agents with three agencies, including the FBI, have announced that they have been conducting a search Thursday for Sara Nicole Graham, who was 18 years old when she was reported missing in 2015.

Along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division and N.C. Troopers Association K-9 are asking for the pubilc’s help to find the victim, who would now be 27 years old.

Graham was reported missing on Feb. 4, 2015, after her van was discovered in a field along East McDonald Road in Fairmont.

At the time of her disappearance, a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office news release states, the victim had short dark brown hair, and was wearing eyeglasses and orthodontics braces. The American Indian teen was 18 at the time.

She is a member of the Lumbee Tribe.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is not discussing the case further at this time.

The Charlotte office of the FBI did not immediately respond to a Thursday request for further information.

In the release, Graham is described as 5-foot-4, 160 pounds and having brown eyes and dark brown hair. Again, the description is from 2015 when she was last seen.

Based on online FBI materials, she left her home in Fairmont around 6:30 a.m. to head to work at the Walmart in Pembroke but never arrived. Her van was found abandoned around 12:15 p.m. on that Feb. 4.

Graham was last seen wearing a blue Walmart work vest.

A special agent with the FBI has previously been quoted as saying of her:

“Everything we’ve learned about Sarah tells us that she did not take off on her own. She’s responsible. She had a job at Walmart and was considered a dependable employee. Sara was making friends and was happy with her new home. Now is the time to come forward and help.”

Although raised by her mother is Texas, online accounts state, Graham moved back to North Carolina following high school graduation to live with her father, Hubert, and her stepmother.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to her location.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100, the Charlotte office of the FBI at 704-672-6100 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.