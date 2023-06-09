PET OF THE WEEK

Meet River, a one-year-old female tortieshell with lots of tortitude (see face). She can be a sweet cat but definitely prefers to be a loner sometimes. She does seem to get along well with other cats, but still tends to keep her distance from others. She is up to date on vaccinations and spayed. Her adoption fee at the Robeson County Humane Society is $50. For more information call the RCHS at 910-738-8282. You can visit the Humane Society at 3180 W 5th St, Lumberton or go online to ​www.robesoncountyhumanesociety.org.