Data Manager Kathy Hunt, at Pembroke Middle School, formerly worked as a secretary at the school.

PEMBROKE — A Pembroke Middle School data manager is known for her helpfulness and honesty and is regarded by school staff as the “Queen of Pembroke Middle School.”

Data Manager Kathy Hunt can be seen working diligently each day at Pembroke Middle School. Hunt formerly worked as a secretary at the school for seven years and during her time at the school, she has made a substantial impact on the students she serves and her coworkers.

“Ms. Kathy is truly the Queen of Pembroke Middle School! She is a huge asset to our school and is always reliable,” said Pembroke Middle School Principal Jeremiah Moore.

Moore also said Hunt is kind and nurturing to students and staff.

“Pembroke Middle always feels like ‘home’ because Ms. Kathy is a mother to us all,” Moore said.

Hunt’s coworkers describe her as a one-of-a-kind person who always lends a hand to help others and lives with integrity.

She is also described as “a jack of all trades” for her ability to help others across departments at her school.

“She knows a lot about this school. If someone has a question, most of the time she has the answer,” said Shekelly Gibbs, an administrative assistant at the school. “She’s good. I love working with her.”

Each day in Hunt’s role is different, but she enjoys her time working at the school, Hunt said.

“I enjoy all aspects of my job,” she said. “Each day is different, but each day includes the same process of data entry, but for different people.”

Hunt’s job includes putting information into the district’s PowerSchool system, which houses information related to attendance, grades, withdrawals and more.

“I consider all data entry important. I have been entrusted with another person’s information to input correctly,” she said.

She also creates schedules and ensures the office operates efficiently.

The most challenging part of the job often involves scheduling, she said.

Some of the most notable lessons she has learned in the role are “to be patient and know there is a solution, ask for help when I need it, and complete all my work with no errors,” Hunt said.

But one of the most rewarding parts of the job is the positive impact she gets to make on the lives of students at the school.

Hunt recalls one occasion in particular when that positive impact on a former student was realized.

“In my first year as a secretary, I addressed a student about the dress code,” she said. “She wasn’t too fond of the idea, yet over the year we became good friends. I became her go-to person, and at the end of the year, she gave me a letter about how I had helped her in so many ways. Occasionally, I see her and she reminds me of this.”

The experience taught Hunt a very important lesson, she said.

“I learned to approach each child in a different way,” she said. “Each child has something going on that I am unaware of.”

Hunt said she finds motivation to continue her work from her faith.

“I am motivated to get out of bed each day because I know Jesus has given me another day, and there are people counting on me to show up and complete my job,” she said.

Principal Moore shared words of gratitude for Ms. Hunt and all she does at the school each day.

“From all of us here at Pembroke Middle we are grateful for Ms. Kathy and her tireless efforts to ensure this school is the best it can be. Ms. Kathy, I hope you always know you’re loved, seen, and appreciated!” Moore said.

When Kathy isn’t working, she enjoys singing in her church’s choir and reading.

