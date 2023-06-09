LAURINBURG – A 21-year-old man wanted for an alleged rape last month at a house party in Scotland County turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, according to news accounts.

Triston Lee Hunt, who was suspected of being in the Pembroke area of Robeson County before turning himself in, was being sought for second-degree forcible rape, Capt. Randy Dover said in a Scotland County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Officials with the Scotland County agency did not immediately return phone messages left Friday.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office was asking the public for assistance in locating Hunt. At the same time, the public was warned not to approach Hunt and to call 911 immediately if he was seen, the release stated.

Hunt was given a $200,000 bond and was expected to have his general appearance in court on Friday, according to The Laurinburg Exchange.

The newspaper reported that the charge was tied to a sexual assault at a house party from May that the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Det. Ray Morton at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 266-4332, Ext. 4.

To remain anonymous, those with potential information can contact Scotland Crimestoppers by using the website www.scotlandcountycs.com.