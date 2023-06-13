RED SPRINGS — On Saturday at about 3:03 a.m. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to a home in the 4500 block of Mt. Tabor Road in Red Springs in reference to an individual who had been stabbed, according to a prepared statement from the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived they found Eddie Floyd Jones, 51, of Red Springs dead.

Santana Marie Hunt, 35, of Red Springs was arrested and charged by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators in relation to the death of Jones.

Hunt has been charged with first-degree murder. Hunt was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The case is under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.