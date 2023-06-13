LUMBERTON — Robeson County drivers have seen average gas prices slowly inch downward as the summer travel season gets underway.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Robeson County on Tuesday was $3.22, and in Lumberton, the average was $3.11 per gallon.

Local drivers continue to enjoy some of the lowest prices in the nation where the average on Tuesday was substantially higher at $3.57 per gallon. North Carolina was down to an average of $3.30 per gallon.

According to national price watchers, local average prices may be about as low as they will go for some time.

“After falling last week, the nation’s average price of gasoline has rebounded, rising 5.6 cents from a week ago to $3.57 per gallon,” according to a statement from GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country. “The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.87 per gallon.”

“We’ve seen some hefty gas price increases in several states in the Great Lakes and in Florida,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “These areas saw prices jump up in line with behaviors that see such jumps every couple of weeks.

“Exacerbating these routine jumps was government data that showed the third straight week with U.S. gasoline demand over the critical 9-million-barrel-per-day mark, putting upward pressure on average prices in other areas as well.”

De Haan said that with the Fed meeting this week to potentially alter interest rates again, “we could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially impacting states where gas prices were quiet this week, while the states that saw a big jump last week could see some moderate relief in the week ahead. The good news has continued for average diesel prices, which again fell last week to their lowest since early 2022, helping to relieve some pressure on hard-hit consumers of diesel.”

FUEL DEMAND

According to GasBuddy demand data driven by its Pay with GasBuddy™ fuel card, U.S. retail gasoline demand saw a 2.2% fall last week (Sun-Sat). Broken down by PADD region, demand fell 0.8% in PADD 1, fell 2.7% in PADD 2, fell 3.9% in PADD 3, fell 3.5% in PADD 4, and fell 2.6% in PADD 5.

GAS PRICE TRENDS

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $3.49 per gallon, up 10 cents from last week, followed by $3.19, $3.29, $3.59, and $3.69 rounding out the top five most common prices.

The median U.S. gas price is $3.47 per gallon, up 8 cents from last week and about 10 cents lower than the national average.

The top 10% of stations in the country average $4.80 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $2.96 per gallon.

The states with the lowest average prices: Mississippi ($2.94), Louisiana ($3.05), and Alabama ($3.09).

The states with the highest average prices: California ($4.85), Washington ($4.75), and Hawaii ($4.72).