LUMBERTON — As a result of the Career and College Promise Program, three students recently completed the Firefighter Academy Program and are actively pursuing careers in the fire service.

Tyler Snipes, of Lumberton High School, Bryson Lambert, of Purnell Swett High School, and Joshua Bullard, who completed the courses while homeschooled, walked across the stage at Robeson Community College’s A.D. Lewis Auditorium on Tuesday to receive their firefighter certification.

The three students took Firefighter Academy courses as part of the Career and College Promise Program through Robeson Community College.

“Career and College Promise provides seamless dual enrollment educational opportunities for eligible North Carolina high school students in order to accelerate completion of college certificates, diplomas, and associate degrees that lead to college transfer or provide entry-level job skills,” according to Robeson Community College’s website.

“The program is free to all students who maintain an unweighted 2.8 GPA and meet all other eligibility requirements. CCP is a commitment to helping every qualified student gain access to an affordable college education,” the website states.

CCP courses were taken at the Robeson County Career Center.

“This is our first cohort to graduate since RCC partnered with PSRC,” said Robert Ivey, director of Fire & Rescue programs at RCC. “We are looking forward to more students enrolling in the future. Congratulations to Tyler, Bryson and Joshua for sticking with the program and graduating … we wish them nothing but the very best.”

Snipes plans to continue his education at Sandhills Community College in pursuit of a degree in Fire Protection Technology. Lambert is seeking a job in the Wake County area and Bullard also has applied for fire service jobs.

“I am extremely proud of them,” said Steve West, who teaches Firefighter Academy at the Robeson County Career Center.

“These guys have really exceeded my expectations this year. Each of them took the time to attend the one course off-campus that is required to complete the certification. I feel that these guys, including the rest of the class, will go forward and make a difference in the fire service,” West said.

The graduates entered and completed the certification during their senior year of high school this year.

“We are extremely proud of these three students who have chosen to complete the firefighter academy at Robeson Community College,” said RCC President Melissa Singler.

“To those graduating from the firefighter academy, thank you for committing to a life of public service. You will be an asset to the community you serve, as you bravely fight fires, assist in rescue missions, and work to save lives. You have chosen an honorable and noble profession. Congratulations on your achievements, we wish you much success as you graduate and start your career,” Singler added.

Also during the program, members of the Firefighter Academy’s Recruit Class of 2023 were recognized. The following individuals are members of the class: Joshua Bullard, Nigel Dunn, Oscar Soto-Flores, Heath Hunt, Ethan Jones, Bryson Lambert, Kinley Locklear, Nathan Milstead, Kadein Parsons and Tyler Snipes.

Some recruits will advance and take courses later in pursuit of the firefighter certification.

Ivey also asked everyone in attendance to join him for a moment of silence for the late Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Patrick Locklear, who passed away recently.

“Service to humanity is the best work of life,” Ivey said during the program.

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson said strong educational partnerships can help students become successful.

“The stories of these graduates drive home the power of partnerships, especially the strong partnership we share with Robeson Community College. It takes all of us working together as a team to affect change and to provide our students with the best opportunities to excel in the classroom and in life,” Williamson said.

About the Robeson County Career Center

The Robeson County Career Center is a vocational high school that supports interested, career-focused students from each of the high schools in Robeson County by preparing them for entrance, advancement, and further education in selected career areas.

Through articulation agreements with colleges like Robeson Community College, students can earn college credits while enrolled in courses at the Robeson County Career Center.

Jessica Sealey is the Chief Communications Officer at the Public Schools of Robeson County. Reach her by email at [email protected].