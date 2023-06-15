DAVID B. LAMB

LUMBERTON — David B. Lamb, 58, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at UNC Health Southeastern.

A visitation will take place 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at Boles-Biggs Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be officiated by Rev. Steve Johnson at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Boles-Biggs Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Willoughby Cemetery in Lumberton.

Born on Dec. 15, 1964, in Tokyo, Japan, he was a son of the late Leonard M. Lamb and Mary V. Jones Lamb. David will be remembered for his love of family, friends and horses.

He is survived by his sister, Tami Cowan and husband Kevin of Wilmington; sister-in-law, Penny Lamb of Lumberton; and a host of nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Leonard R. Lamb.

Services are entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton.