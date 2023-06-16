Largely deja vu for Robeson County Fiscal Year 2024 budget

The Robeson County Fiscal Year 2023-2024 revenue and expenditure budget may appear very similar to the county government’s current spending plan to some of the local residents and property owners.

The current budget served largely as a template, according to Robeson’s finance officials.

On June 5, the Robeson County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed the Fiscal Year 2024 budget by a vote of 8-0, maintaining the county’s current property rate of 77 cents per $100 valuation.

As a result, there is no increase in property taxes for Robeson County denizens.

This rate of tax, which has remained the same in the county since 2011, is based on an estimated total valuation of property.

The 2023-2024 Fiscal Year budget begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2024.

It passed muster with little discussion.

As approved, the General Fund Budget totals $132,769,829 an increase from last year’s fiscal year budget of $125,413,439. The plan includes 19,857,183 in the Water Fund, $7,785,901 in the Solid Waste Fund and $11,567,212 in the Health Department Fund.

“Basically, we’re continuing to provide and maintain the same services for citizens of Robeson County,” Finance Director Carla Kinlaw said. “When it’s coming down to safety, any services that they were getting before nothing has been cut back on, trying to maintain all of that.

“We’re continuing to provide those services even though things have changed with COVID, and we’re trying to maintain that and keep people safe, when it comes down to that,” she said. “We were asking the departments to maintain their expenses – like they have in the past – so they pretty much did that.

“We are required by the Local Government Commission when it comes down to our retirement to go with those increases. So there was an increase in retirement this year,” she said from the fourth floor of the Robeson County Administration Center, overlooking the county courthouse and a slice of the Lumberton skyline.

That increase was an approved 3% cost of living adjustment for fulltime county employees, Kinlaw said. County employees received a similar 3% cost of living raise a year ago.

All in all, she reported that the financial status of Robeson County “is in pretty good shape. After talking with our auditors, everything should be in good shape on that and our reserves and everything.”

To discuss the upcoming budget, Kinlaw was joined in the assembly room by Lisa Locklear, the county’s assistant finance director.

Based on the budget, the county is continuing to pave some of the dumpster sites the upcoming fiscal year. The repair of water lines also continues.

“One thing we try to do each year,” Kinlaw said, “is when it comes down to transportation with out fleet. Because of our county being so big with mileage, keeping our vehicles up to date. Especially when it comes down to the Sheriff’s Department, EMS, SEATS transportation, water and solid waste.”

Based in Lumberton, the Southeast Area Transit System (SEATS) provides human service agency and rural general public transportation for Robeson County residents.

Kinlaw cited the transportation appropriation as “the largest thing” in the budget.

The Sheriff’s Department is receiving an outlay of $13,403,703; Emergency Medical Service, $7,584,555; and SEATS Transportation, $2,239,671.

“Keeping those up,” she added, “we won’t have so much repair costs when it comes down to that.”

Kinlaw said there were no extensive increases in any of the areas of the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

“Nothing, anything different from the retirement increasing,” she said. “Some time we have grants that filter through that could cause for the actual increase in the amount of overall fiscal year, but that’s usually passed through money.

“But other than that,” the finance director said, “it’s basically the same. Nothing, anything different.”