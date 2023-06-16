FAIRMONT – The homicide division of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI have announced that they are following new leads in the eight-year-old investigation to find missing Sara Graham.

Those leads, they say, lead to her home.

On Wednesday, deputies and special agents conducted “additional state court authorized searches” at Sara’s residence in Fairmont, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.

Graham was reported missing on Feb. 4, 2015.

She would now be 27 years old.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to her location.

Authorities are urging that anyone with information regarding the Sara Graham case contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100, the Charlotte office of the FBI at 704-672-6100 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately return a message left Thursday requesting additional comment on this renewed interest in the case.

“When Sara was first reported missing in 2015,” the Facebook post read, “family members said she left for work and never arrived. Her van was discovered abandoned in a field along East McDonald Road.”

According to the Facebook account, the Sheriff’s Department said it has not been able to independently confirm if the then 18-year-old did in fact leave that morning to drive to work at Walmart in Pembroke.

“While most of the people we have interviewed have been cooperative,” the law enforcement agency said online, “we believe someone very close to her isn’t telling us everything they know. We have uncovered a lot of evidence, but still need that missing piece to bring Sara home.”

In 2015, Graham was described as 5-foot-4 and weighing 160 pounds.

At the time of her disappearance, a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office news release states, the victim also had short dark brown hair, and was wearing eyeglasses and orthodontics braces. The American Indian was 18 at the time.

She is a member of the Lumbee Tribe.

Based on online FBI materials, she left her home in Fairmont around 6:30 a.m. to head to work at the Walmart in Pembroke but never arrived. Her van was found abandoned around 12:15 p.m. on that Feb. 4.

Although raised by her mother is Texas, online accounts state, Graham moved back to North Carolina after high school graduation to live with her father, Hubert, and her stepmother.

“Deputies and special agents have interviewed hundreds of people and followed countless leads, but we will not stop. One of my priorities when I was elected sheriff of Robeson County was to find our missing people and to solve our cold cases,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in the Facebook post. “Many of the people who are working on Sara’s case have been working since day one to locate her. We are as focused as ever to find Sara and to bring her justice. I believe there are people in our community who have information that can help us. Please come forward.”