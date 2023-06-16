After 15 years of being a father, I can tell you that it didn’t turn out the way I thought it would.

I’m a proud “girl dad” as I’ve been called. If you know me then you know I adore my three daughters and I can’t imagine my life without them. However, the reality of fatherhood is far from what I envisioned it might be.

There we were at the doctor’s office getting our first ultrasound. Paula was brimming with excitement, and as I remember, I was overcome with anxiety. This was our first child, and my main concern was for the baby to be healthy. And then, the moment we’d been waiting for. The doctor said to me with glee, “You’re having a little girl,” and the first words – almost instinctively – out of my mouth were “I sure hope she’s ugly.”

I didn’t really hope for an ugly baby, but I remember being a rambunctious teenaged boy once upon a time, and I just wasn’t ready to raise a little girl, much less…a pretty one. Or three! No, fate had much different plans, probably because my wife is pretty, and she passed those genes along.

I lived vicariously through my first child. By the time she started talking and walking, I wanted to relive my own childhood through her. I took her to places and did things as if I could find the same innocent joy through her that I knew as a child. When my second daughter was born, I remember asking a friend with children how long it would be before I could expect her to begin interacting with me. I knew my youngest daughter would be my last baby, and I wanted to enjoy that new baby smell, and I couldn’t wait for her first smile.

All the while, everyone said things like “enjoy this time…they’re grown before you know it.”

They were right. My oldest daughter now has cool friends who do cool things with her. I’m not included because I’m not the right kind of cool anymore. My middle daughter is one of the best conversationists I’ve known, and while we still have the most amazing talks, she’s got her own friends now too. My youngest isn’t a baby anymore even though I still call her mine, and I have to steal glimpses of her cuteness from afar as to not embarrass her.

I was an only child, and my dad sometimes worked as many as three jobs. When he could, he’d take me to do fun things, but I still knew what the Harry Chapin song “Cat’s In The Cradle” was all about. And when I became a dad, I was determined not to live it. In hindsight, I’m glad I did because as my kids get older, I can hear the words “See you later, can I have those keys?”

Father’s Day didn’t become an official holiday until 1972, about a year after I was born. According to an article in The Guardian, men spend about seven times more with their children than they did in that era. Maybe we deserve that greeting card after all. Mothers certainly deserve all the credit they get. As for us dads (especially “girl dads”) well, maybe we deserve a consolation prize for our patience.

Girls instinctively go to their moms; they rarely come to their dads except maybe when they are older. They don’t ask us for advice, they don’t share much about their day. In fact, I’ll never forget the time one of my daughters didn’t want me to pick her up from school because “he’s always trying to be involved, like asking me how my day was and stuff.”

But they do find special ways to show their love. Nicknames is one. My middle daughter and I share some good ones, and while everyone outside our family nucleus thinks we’re just weird, they’ll never know just happy it makes me feel to be called something goofy by my girls.

For a long time, I didn’t like the music my kids listened to. Call me old, call me out of fashion, whatever. But about a year ago, my oldest began listening to 80s music – yeah, my era. This came as a surprise, but the greatest delight was when she came to me with her playlist and asked what I thought of it. I was quite pleased with it. And even though that music had a whole different context for me at her age, I was still tickled to see what she was listening to, and especially since she shared it with intention.

I’m taking my girls to a concert next month, an 80s music concert. The last time I took one of them, she spent half the time on her phone. So, while it’s cool connecting with them on things we have in common, it’s not always the same. We’ll have fun, but the concert experience just isn’t what it was for me back then. And that’s fine, I still get to do something with them that we both enjoy.

One of the things you expect kids to do is text. I’m a sentimental guy, and if I love you, I’m going to tell you. The first few times I sent my daughters a random text to say, “I love you,” the response was a very concerned “Are you dying?” I think they even spoke amongst themselves first before responding affirmatively that they loved me too. Once they were sure I wasn’t dying. Just another day in the life of a girl dad.

Former President Barack Obama once said, “Any fool can have a child. That doesn’t make you a father. It’s the courage to raise a child that makes you a father.”

It does truly take a lot of courage to be a father – an active, accountable, and dependable one. I’m not sure it would have been easier for me if I had sons, but I can tell you with certainty that I’ve enjoyed being a dad, especially a girl dad.

Happy Father’s Day, guys.

James Bass is the director of the Givens Performing Arts Center. Reach him at [email protected].