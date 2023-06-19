A Penske truck delivering chickens for Mountaire Farms is the latest to overturn in a Rowland resident’s front yard on Union School Road. Coming at a curve, James Parsons says, the stretch of road is dangerous and should have a speed sign posted.

ROWLAND — James Parsons says a loud noise, akin to thunder or lightning, woke him up early Thursday morning before the break of day.

The 39-year-old who lives on Union School Road wasn’t expecting it.

Of course, he had not expected it the two or three other times over the last seven years or so, either.

“It made my heart beat hard,” he said later Thursday. “Like something hit me in the chest. There was that fear feeling – ‘Oh, my gosh. What just happened?’”

He said he was jarred awake between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., approximately 20 minutes after his wife, Crystal, had left home for work.

That ended up being a fortunate thing.

The couple lives in Robeson County, between Rowland and Pembroke, in an area where a lot of different chicken farms operate.

“I’m trying to get help for the community,” said Parsons. “A lot of older folks are living around me.”

According to Parsons, this accident was a case of a company transporting chickens via an 18-wheeler – Penske trucking for Mountaire Farms.

“The truck driver come through. He had to be speeding pretty fast,” Parsons surmised. “The truck hit two different driveways, turned over on the right-hand side and, once it flipped, drug through my front yard and completely took out the ditch line and about 15 feet of my yard.”

It came to a halt, he said, probably less than the length of a basketball court from his bedroom.

Only 20 minutes earlier, his wife had steered her vehicle out of the driveway that was part of the errant truck’s path.

“That would have taken her out,” he said matter-of-factly.

The truck driver required a few stitches, but otherwise was largely unscathed, Parsons reported.

The truck, the State Highway Patrol driver exchange form stated, is owned by the Penske Truck Leasing Co. in Reading, Pennsylvania.

A representative of the Penske corporation did not immediately return a phone message requesting comment around noon Monday.

B.N. Bullard, the trooper with the Lumberton office of the N.C. Highway Patrol who made the report from the scene of the accident, said the driver was charged with failure to maintain control.

He did not think the driver was speeding.

“He said his back tire came off the road on his trailer,” Bullard said. “He hit an embankment on the driveway, and it made it overturn.”

He said this was the first accident he has covered at this site since being assigned to Robeson County.

The 18-wheeler was transporting about 3,600 chickens, Parsons said he was told. The bed of the truck had been full of chicken crates, but following the wreck, many of them were strewn about front yard.

Parsons lives on a third of an acre – a parcel of land shaped like a slice of pizza – at the end of a curve on Union School Road.

Before he and his wife moved into the residence, his grandmother and grandfather had lived there. They never had any problems, he seemed to recall, with out-of-control chicken trucks and vehicles careening into the yard.

Things have been different for Parsons and his family.

“Different vehicles coming and wrecking, I assume, because of the curve and people speeding,” he said. ”Different members of the community have tried to get a 55 mph signposted to decrease the speed. Maybe put speedbumps in.

“It’s dangerous. People come through running 80 (mph), coming out of the curve,” said Parsons. “When you drive up on it, you think you’ve got it. But it’s a deceptive curve. Like an optical illusion. The curve is why they lose control. Where they wreck at is my front yard.”

A cluster of homes have been built in the same general area. The density of those houses, he said, is in the curve.

According to Parsons, some of his neighbors “have gone through channels” to address the ongoing problems with renegade trucks and vehicles and mailboxes being whacked to the ground by speeders.

But Parsons said they were told there are not enough residences in the area to post a speed limit sign.

Approximately 15 homes are clustered in that area.

Prior to this latest big-wheeler wreck in his yard, the others have been individual passenger vehicles.

“It’s scary. My wife is ready to move,” he said. “Last time it happened was a drunk driver. Within three minutes of it happening, my son (Jace) had walked around the same spot.”

Parsons said he understands that things do occur, but in this case, it has happened too many times. This year alone, he noted, that his mailbox had been taken out three times.

Some of his neighbors have experienced the same problem with their mailboxes.

“It’s really dangerous,” he said. “It’s too many accidents happening. It’s bad through here.”