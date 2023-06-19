WHITEVILLE — Columbus Regional Healthcare System announces that it
has received Advanced Hip & Knee Replacement Certification from DNV. This certification
affirms an organization’s excellence in orthopedic surgery within the scope of hip and knee
arthroplasty and related procedures inclusive of initial diagnostic services, surgical services,
and therapies related to hip and knee replacement care.
“Advanced Hip & Knee Certification lets our community know we have the resources and
commitment to provide the best possible care for Hip and Knee replacement,” says Jason
Beck, CRHS CEO. “The community can be confident that we have the right equipment,
personnel and training to exhibit excellence in orthopedic surgery within the scope of Hip
and Knee Replacement from diagnosis to treatment, education, and rehabilitation.
Achieving this certification validates all the effort we have put into this program to ensure
the health and safety of our patients.”
The DNV Advanced Hip and Knee Replacement Certification requirements are informed by
the ERAS® Society Orthopaedic guidelines, the guidelines of the American Academy of
Orthopaedic Surgeons and relevant requirements of the CMS Conditions of Participation for
Hospitals.
“Achieving certification shows commitment to excellence,” says Kelly Proctor, President of
DNV Healthcare USA, Inc. “It helps demonstrate to your community that you are performing
at the highest level.”
