WHITEVILLE — Columbus Regional Healthcare System announces that it

has received Advanced Hip & Knee Replacement Certification from DNV. This certification

affirms an organization’s excellence in orthopedic surgery within the scope of hip and knee

arthroplasty and related procedures inclusive of initial diagnostic services, surgical services,

and therapies related to hip and knee replacement care.

“Advanced Hip & Knee Certification lets our community know we have the resources and

commitment to provide the best possible care for Hip and Knee replacement,” says Jason

Beck, CRHS CEO. “The community can be confident that we have the right equipment,

personnel and training to exhibit excellence in orthopedic surgery within the scope of Hip

and Knee Replacement from diagnosis to treatment, education, and rehabilitation.

Achieving this certification validates all the effort we have put into this program to ensure

the health and safety of our patients.”

The DNV Advanced Hip and Knee Replacement Certification requirements are informed by

the ERAS® Society Orthopaedic guidelines, the guidelines of the American Academy of

Orthopaedic Surgeons and relevant requirements of the CMS Conditions of Participation for

Hospitals.

“Achieving certification shows commitment to excellence,” says Kelly Proctor, President of

DNV Healthcare USA, Inc. “It helps demonstrate to your community that you are performing

at the highest level.”

About DNV

DNV is a global independent certification, assurance and risk management provider, operating in

more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise, DNV advances safety

and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, drives innovative solutions.

Whether certifying a company’s management system or products, accrediting hospitals,

providing training, assessing supply chains or digital assets, DNV enables customers and

stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence, continually improve and realize long-term

strategic goals sustainably.

DNV draws on its wide technical and industry expertise to help companies worldwide build

consumer and stakeholder trust. Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the

environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and

the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking

companies.

For more information about DNV, visit www.dnvhealthcare.com.