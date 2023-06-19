LUMBERTON – Car owners who either drive a Hyundai from the years 2015 to 2021 or a 2011 to 2021 Kia are prime targets for car thieves, the Lumberton Police Department warns.

Social media has been blamed for popularizing the method of theft used in snatching these older Kia and Hyundai models.

According to Car and Driver magazine, approximately 9 million mostly base trim Kia and Hyundai vehicles are affected. Their owners have been offered steering wheel locks and other anti-theft devices in the past.

In a Facebook post, the Lumberton Police state that the easily stolen cars are “due to a design flaw in these select make and year models. A regular USB cable can be used to turn the ignition tumbler, start the vehicle and release the steering lock.

“In turn,” the news release states, “this allows the Hyundai or Kia to be driven away and started again at any time using the same cable. The thieves specifically target certain vehicles with a physical key slot as push-button start models can’t be bypassed as easily.”

To protect your Kia or Hyundai – as well as yourself from becoming a stolen vehicle victim – the Lumberton Police offer the following suggestions:

– Park in a secured garage whenever possible;

– Apply a physical steering wheel lock bar;

– Apply a physical wheel boot;

– Block in the targeted vehicle with a non-susceptible make vehicle.

Captain Terry Parker, a spokesman for Lumberton Police, was not working Monday and was unavailable for additional comment.

The automakers Hyundai and Kia have “announced a software upgrade available for 8.3 million U.S. vehicles to help prevent the vehicles from starting during a method of theft popularized on TikTok and other social media platforms,” the Facebook post states.

“The free upgrade will be offered for 3.8 million Hyundai and 4.5 million Kia vehicles in the United States,” the post adds.

Representatives from Lumberton Kia or Pinehurst Hyundai did not respond to messages left Monday.

Car and Driver reported last month that the parent automaker ownerships has agreed to pay an expected $200 million as compensation for customers who had their cars stolen or damaged in ways not covered by insurance. The money will also reimburse Hyundai and Kia owners for any losses due to paying insurance deductibles, higher insurance premiums or other theft-related losses, the publication states.

The Hyundai upgrade was first made available on Feb. 14 to more than 1 million model year 2017 to 2020 Elantra, 2015 to 2019 Sonata and 2020 to 2021 Venue vehicles. The software upgrade was scheduled to be available this month for the remaining eligible affected vehicles.