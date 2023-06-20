Led by Lumbee Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Melvin, people representing communities throughout the state converged at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center each Saturday for eight months to help construct Wisdom, a dugout canoe, by applying tools and methods done by Native American ancestors.

MAXTON — June 24 is set to be an eventful day for the Life by the River project of the Museum of the Southeast American Indian, and they’d like the community to join them for a day of festivities.

This is the day eight months of hard work will finally come to fruition, and a handmade dugout canoe will be launched. The canoe, named Wisdom, was constructed by volunteers from each of the state’s eight recognized tribes.

In addition to the canoe launch at 1 p.m., there will be food, games, kayaking and canoe building demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. said,

“Please join us for the inaugural launch of the canoe. Everything is free except the food trucks,” said Museum director Nancy Fields.

The event will be held at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center at 824 Terry Sanford Dr. in Maxton.

Life by the River

Life by the River is a project launched by the Museum of the Southeast American Indian, with the goal of exploring North Carolina’s native people’s connection with their ancestral waters, according to Fields.

“When I say that I mean, rivers, shorelines, Carolina bays, lakes, streams, all of the above, and looking at what are our connections, how do rivers especially network us together and link us together and what role does water play in our lives as native people culturally, spiritually, historically and in a contemporary context,” Fields said.

One of the most deciding features of native people in the Southeast is that each tribe is situated along rivers.

“They have a connection to a river … In fact a lot of these rivers’ names come from native people,” Fields said.

Fields said that the tribes and the rivers are still here “so when we think about issues like identity, culture and history and even really hard contemporary topics like federal recognition. A lot of these conversations are fixed on landscapes and environments.”

With the Life by the River Program, the museum seeks to look back at that connection and dive into what has changed today.

“Our relationship is still there but it’s different than what it once was … Being connected to our water is complicated,” the curator said.

Fields cited the lack of access the Waccamaw Siouans have to Lake Waccamaw due to Jim Crow laws established nearly 100 years ago and the negative impact the Lumber River suffered because of the recent hurricanes.

“My great-great-grandmother, my great-grandmother, my grandparents, my mom use to fish that river, the Lumbee River daily for food … That was just a food source for them … That was just everyday stuff,” Fields said.

These days fishing is not as essential and access has been limited.

“Exploring them I think will really help put a different lens on who we are and how we’re connected and bring really North Carolina’s history into a different focus which I think will be really powerful,” Fields said.

The program goal is to also revive the canoe tradition with songs and ceremonies and the different things that go along with the traditional Riparian way of life, which is a system in which water belongs to those who own land along its path.

To carry out this goal, the museum will facilitate an exhibition in the fall, film a documentary and collaborate with the nine participating tribes to compose a canoe song, with a melody created by Layla Locklear Cerppel.

“The melody is what unifies the song,” Fields said.

Constructing Wisdom is the first component of the program completed.

Tomeka Sinclair of the Lauinburg Exchange contributed to this story.