LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College is gearing up for its first College Admissions Day this summer on June 21 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will offer current and prospective students an opportunity to tour campus, speak with admissions officers and meet with advisors.

“It truly is a one-stop shop for Fall 2023 registration,” stated RCC President Melissa Singler. “Students can complete the application, file financial aid documents, and register for classes before they leave, so they can be set for when classes start in August.”

Students are asked to report to the Admissions Office which is located on the main campus in Lumberton, Building 13, in the Student Center.

“We will have all hands-on deck and we will be ready and waiting for you when you arrive,” Singler said. “We hope to see many new faces, and we welcome everyone to our campus to learn more about the opportunities available both through our degree programs and short-term training solutions.”

In addition to receiving a five-star experience on the academic side, those attending the event will also have a chance to be served by current students attending RCC in the barbering, cosmetology, and EMS programs.

Barber students will be on campus from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. providing free haircuts in Building 13. Cosmetology students will be housed in the RCC Salon providing free services as well, from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., which will include a ‘shampoo and style’ package with an optional haircut, facials, manicures, pedicures, paraffin wax for hands, and hand massages, and more.

EMS students will also be on hand in Building 13 providing free blood pressure checks.

“We will be rolling out the red carpet to our guests on Wednesday, June 21st. It’s going to be a great day to enroll at Robeson Community College and receive free services as well,” Singler stated. “Please come out and enjoy yourself, take a moment to speak with our students to see why they chose to come to RCC, and then make the decision to pursue greatness by registering for classes so you can make your dreams become a reality.”

The College Admissions Day event is free and open to the public. Anyone seeking services under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Robeson Community College will offer a second College Admissions Day extravaganza on July 26 from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature a blood drive, in addition to the activities mentioned above.

Robeson Community College offers over 80 programs of study leading to an associate’s degree, diploma or certificate, with short-term training that leads to long term careers through stackable credentials. Get started on your journey today by visiting www.robeson.edu.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at RCC. Contact her by email at [email protected].