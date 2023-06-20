Storm pushes west; expected to intensify; Caribbean on alert

By Staff and wire reports

LUMBERTON — Tropical Storm Bret is forecast to become the season’s first hurricane as it approaches the Leeward and Windward Islands later this week. But forecasts show the storm could weaken shortly after, keeping it on a path due south of most Caribbean Islands.

Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center found the storm was maintaining maximum sustained winds around 40 mph and heading west at a fast clip, around 17 mph. The center issued a Tropical Storm Warning at 4:30 p.m Tuesday for the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

While it is too early to know if Bret has the U.S. mainland in its sights, early predictions show the storm skirting southeast of Cuba.

On Tuesday, Bret was facing some moderate wind shear, or winds blowing in an unfriendly direction, that made it more difficult for the storm to organize and strengthen.

Forecasters said they expect the shear to keep Bret in check for a day or two, but by Wednesday evening the storm has a chance to strengthen — potentially to a Category 1 hurricane.

But by Friday, the forecast calls for that shear to return, which forecasters said should weaken Bret and keep it on a more southern path, below Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

However, storm models are still split between whether Bret will stay weaker and keep south or strengthen and take a more northern path. For the past few updates, the hurricane center’s projected track has trended south.

“There continues to be a significant spread in the the- to five-day track model guidance, probably due in large part to differences in the predicted intensity of Bret,” the center wrote in the 5 a.m. update.

The hurricane center is also watching another potential storm right behind Bret.

It gives the tropical disturbance a high chance (70%) of forming into a tropical depression in the next few days, but early predictions from storm models show its path curving north into the open Atlantic just ahead of the Leeward Islands.

Prepping Now

On average, 12 tropical storms, six of which become hurricanes, form over the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico during the hurricane season which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 each year.

In the Central Pacific Ocean, an average of three tropical storms, two of which become hurricanes form or move over the area during the hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 each year.

Guam, the Northern Marianas and Micronesia experience typhoons all year round but the main season is July through November with a peak from mid-August to mid-September.

Over a typical two-year period, the U.S. coastline is struck by an average of three hurricanes, one of which is classified as a major hurricane (winds of 111 mph or greater).

By knowing what actions to take before the hurricane season begins, when a hurricane approaches, and when the storm is in your area, as well as what to do after a hurricane leaves your area, you can increase your chance of survival.

Hurricane Hazards

While hurricanes pose the greatest threat to life and property, tropical storms and depression also can be devastating. The primary hazards from tropical cyclones (which include tropical depressions, tropical storms, and hurricanes) are storm surge flooding, inland flooding from heavy rains, destructive winds, tornadoes, and high surf and rip currents.

– Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water generated by a storm’s winds. This hazard is historically the leading cause of hurricane related deaths in the United States. Storm surge and large battering waves can result in large loss of life and cause massive destruction along the coast.

– Storm surge can travel several miles inland, especially along bays, rivers, and estuaries.

– Flooding from heavy rains is the second leading cause of fatalities from landfalling tropical cyclones. Widespread torrential rains associated with these storms often cause flooding hundreds of miles inland. This flooding can persist for several days after a storm has dissipated.

– Winds from a hurricane can destroy buildings and manufactured homes. Signs, roofing material, and other items left outside can become flying missiles during hurricanes.

– Tornadoes can accompany landfalling tropical cyclones. These tornadoes typically occur in rain bands well away from the center of the storm.

– Dangerous waves produced by a tropical cyclone’s strong winds can pose a significant hazard to coastal residents and mariners. These waves can cause deadly rip currents, significant beach erosion, and damage to structures along the coastline, even when the storm is more than 1,000 miles offshore.