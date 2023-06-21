FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Board of Commissioners adopted the fiscal year 2023-24 budget by unanimous vote Tuesday evening following two earlier budget workshops and a public hearing at which no residents spoke.

The budget contains no property tax increase and a small utility increase for water, sewer and sanitation.

The adoption of an amended budget and the customary write off of old water bills and property taxes at a meeting set for June 29 are necessary to complete the annual budget process.

In other matters Mayor Charles Kemp presented certificates of recognition to seven members of the Fairmont High School track and field team and their coaches as well as a certificate of appreciation to Shirley Smith, owner of Life Changing Behavioral Health Services for her recent renovations at her business on Main Street.

Afterwards, the board voted to award a contract to the Adams Company to provide engineering services for the up fitting of the town’s new library.

The board also heard a report from Town Manager Jerome Chestnut and USDA official Larry Sampson on a recent RBEG grant received by the town from USDA to address downtown revitalization.

The board tabled the naming of a new member for the ABC board until July to provide town board members an opportunity to study the eight candidates who are seeking the position.

The board approved a request by the town manager to remove quantities of fluoride from the town’s drinking water.

The board heard comments from each commissioner expressing confidence in the manager’s efforts, the hard work by the staff and the large turnout of residents at the meeting.

Kemp announced the formation of a downtown building appearance council comprising five town government officials and four downtown business operators to address concerns related to outside building appearance by new business operators in the future.

Fairmont’s downtown was certified and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2011 and the sole function of this council is to offer constructive advice to new building owners on how they should proceed with building presentation so as to comply with historic district regulations.

“Progress in downtown revitalization has begun and we want it to proceed in an orderly and acceptable manner in keeping with our historic district. I am certain all new building owners will want to comply with our appearance councils recommendations,” Kemp said.

The town board meets monthly with its next meeting set for Tuesday July 18.

Source: Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp