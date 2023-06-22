The Campbell Soup Company plant in Maxton plans to pass out free meals on Friday. Courtesy Campbell Soup

MAXTON — In association with Public Schools of Robeson County, the Campbell Soup Company plant in Maxton has announced that it will host a free on-site feeding event on Friday.

Scheduled hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the plant, 2120 N.C. 71 North.

According to a post on the school system’s website, Campbell Soup will distribute cases of Lunchables on a first-come, first-served basis.

Roughly 3,000 cases of Lunchables are expected to be doled out.

“Each pack to be distributed will also include a case of fruit cups, Jello cups and a box of juices,” the post says.

