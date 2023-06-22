Location was being converted into comedy club

LUMBERTON – A former cellphone repair store downtown on Chesnutt Street, which suffered “fairly substantial” damage on the evening of June 15 along the same time as the Lumberton After 5 festivities, is being investigated as suspicious in nature, said City Attorney Holt Moore.

The 792-square-foot building, at 218 N. Chesnut St., is near the downtown plaza. Previously, it housed Jack’s cellphone repair store.

It was in the process of being converted into a new establishment, Pee Wee’s Comedy Club. Fliers for the club’s upcoming grand opening had been distributed to those attending the last couple of Lumberton After 5 events.

“Can’t really provide much on this one,” Moore said later on June 16.

The Lumberton Fire Department is not commenting on the structure fire because the N.C. Office of the State Fire Marshal is assisting that department and the Lumberton Police Department.

“It’s an investigation regarding the fire,” Moore said. “It does appear to be suspicious in nature.”

According to the county tax department’s website, he said, the building is owned by Kifs and Associates from the Smithfield area. Searching for information on Kifs and Associates in that area of Johnston County does not bring up any information online.

“People refer to it being next to the old DMV building, at the corner of 3rd and Chesnutt (streets),” Moore said of the property at 218 N. Chesnut St. “I think the damage is fairly substantial.”