RED SPRINGS – A 37-year-old teacher at Red Springs High School was arrested on June 16 for a series of alleged financial crimes, according to a news release. Those include a half-dozen charges of felony exploitation of a disabled or elder adult.

The charges against him involve his own grandmother.

Stephen Fraklin Bullard, of the 9700 block of N.C. 710, Red Springs, was taken into custody after nearly a two-year investigation into his finances, according to the Red Springs Police Department.

“It is a shame that something like this has happened to one of our residents here in Red Springs and, to make matters worse, this involves one of our high school teachers, which is heartbreaking,” Red Springs Police Chief Brent Adkins stated in a prepared media statement.

“I am proud of the diligence of our investigators,” he said, “and knowing that they have worked tirelessly over the past years on this case.”

Bullard has been charged with six counts of felony exploitation of a disabled or elder adult, six counts of felony identity theft, six counts of obtaining property by false pretense, and one count apiece of misdemeanor common law uttering and misdemeanor forgery, authorities said.

According to police, the alleged financial crimes occurred between November 2015 and May 2020.

Bullard was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center in Lumberton where he was charged.

“This is a very unfortunate incident for the victim, family and community to deal with,” Red Springs Police Lt. Chris McManus stated. “Even though our investigation is far from over and potentially more charges will be brought forward as pending information becomes available, we can only offer our prayers and support to those involved in this matter.”

During the day, from the years 2015 through 2020, Bullard assisted his family in overseeing the needs of his grandmother, Virginia B. Lowery, police stated. During that time, Lowery’s banking account was accessed and money was removed, then used used for the suspect’s financial benefit.

The release stated that the suspect allegedly ‘began forging documents in his grandmother’s name, which led to him obtaining multiple credit card accounts and a forged power of attorney over his grandmother and her finances.”

Bullard’s bail was set at $100,000.