RALEIGH — The North Carolina League of Municipalities announced the members of its Legislative Policy Committee on Wednesday, including two representatives from Robeson County governments.

Lumberton City Councilman Owen Thomas is an ex officio member of the Legislative Policy Committee as an NCLM Board Member, while Fairmont Town Manager Jerome Chestnut has been named to the Legislative Policy Committee for the first time.

Morrisville Councilmember Satish Garimella will chair the committee and Shallotte Mayor Walt Eccard will serve as vice chair. NCLM President and Fuquay-Varina Commissioner William Harris made all appointments to the 65-person committee.

The Legislative Policy Committee leads a member-driven process to set the League’s Municipal Legislative Goals. This process, which establishes key legislative priorities for the cities and towns of North Carolina and guides the advocacy work of the League at the General Assembly, is designed to take input from municipal officials in every corner of the state, reflecting the diversity of opinion existing across North Carolina. The NCLM Board of Directors revised this process in 2020 to gain even broader participation by municipal officials.

The League’s Legislative Policy Committee will consider ideas from across the NCLM membership and recommend the top consensus positions to the Board of Directors. The Board refines the positions further before sending them to the full League membership for a final vote; moving forward, the vote is not required to be cast in person as in years past. At that point, the League membership will have a focused advocacy agenda to pursue at the state and federal levels.

“Service on this committee is critical to both the success of NCLM and the communities of our state. We are incredibly grateful for the participation of these local leaders,” said Harris. “Through this statewide process, we ensure that the needs and desires of all towns are heard.”