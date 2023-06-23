LUMBERTON — A Fairmont High School graduate was presented Thursday with the first Battle of the Books scholarship given by former PSRC Media Supervisor Dr. Etta Baldwin. Hannah Pearson was presented with a $500 Battle of the Books Scholarship in the Boardroom at PSRC Central Office on Thursday.

“I just feel honestly really grateful for this opportunity. I’m just thankful that they chose me,” Hannah Pearson said.

Baldwin shared an embrace with Pearson, whom she said started competing in the PSRC Battle of the Books Competition in elementary school. The competition consists of bringing together groups of students from various schools who read a variety of books and are quizzed on the contents of those books.

“We’ll keep in contact,” Baldwin told Pearson.

Pearson plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and major in Elementary Education with an academic concentration on Math and Spanish. She also plans to volunteer at future PSRC Battle of the Books events.

Also by Pearson’s side on Thursday as she received the scholarship check were her parents, Fairmont High School Media Coordinator Monica Martin and PSRC Media Supervisor Cindi Humphrey.

“She was my library assistant,” Martin said of Pearson. “She’s an absolutely wonderful student and a wonderful young lady and very deserving.”

Pearson’s mother Dr. Miranda Gilchrist-McNair, who is a teacher at Fairmont High School, beamed with pride for her daughter’s recognition and achievement.

“For us, it’s been very humbling to watch Hannah grow into the young lady she is today,” she said. “We are just blessed to have this opportunity.”

Dr. Baldwin established the scholarship this year to promote the love of reading and encourage students to participate in the competition, she said.

To be eligible, students were to be accepted at a two or four-year post-secondary educational institution, submit a completed application for the scholarship and have participated and competed in the Public Schools of Robeson County Battle of the Books program for at least one school year within their academic career.

There were 15 applications submitted by scholarship applicants. The scholarship committee chose the recipient of the scholarship.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County would like to thank Dr. Baldwin for establishing this scholarship and congratulate Ms. Pearson for her award of the scholarship,” said PSRC Chief Communications Officer Jessica Sealey.

“We wish Hannah all the best in her college career and we want her to know she will always be a part of our PSRC family. Again, congratulations and best wishes, Hannah!” Sealey added.

