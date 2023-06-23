PSRC Science Supervisor Susan Miller-Hendrix, left, shows off a drone to students at Southside-Ashpole Elementary School in April. The science supervisor is passionate about bringing science to life for students.

LUMBERTON — Susan Miller-Hendrix was at the wheel when the Public Schools of Robeson County rolled out its Mobile STEAM Unit.

Miller-Hendrix, who is the science supervisor for the school district, could be seen in the 2022-2023 school year engaging with students at various schools with demonstrations that allowed them to make connections between lessons and applications. Her goal is to make science concepts and lessons come to life for students by getting them involved in the lesson.

One way that goal is becoming a reality is through the Mobile STEAM Unit, which travels to various schools and provides fun, engaging science lessons. STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics.

“I love helping students with hands-on learning opportunities through science and STEM. Watching the light bulb moments as a student grasps a concept is one of the best feelings as an educator,” she said.

Following Susan’s instruction near the Mobile STEAM Unit, some Southside-Ashpole Elementary students worked to construct tall towers that could hold eggs while other students molded buoyant boats from aluminum foil to hold marbles. SAES students also marveled at a robot that danced during State Superintendent Catherine Truitt’s visit to the school that sunny day in April. The lessons resulted in smiles, learning and laughter from the children and Susan.

“She was very energetic and the kids here easily engaged with her,” said Southside-Ashpole Elementary Principal Isabel Jones.

The day was a reflection of STEM learning from the school’s SmartLab Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony to the Mobile STEAM Unit, and one more day in which Susan worked to make a difference in the lives of PSRC students.

“I’m thankful that she has a positive outlook and is getting STEM moving and growing in our district for our students and staff,” Jones said.

Later that month, students from every PSRC high school gathered at Lumberton Senior High School to participate in the district’s first robotics expo. Robotics teams across high schools showed off their robots as many like Susan and John Allen, lead mentor and coach for the PSRC Early College High School’s RobCobots team, looked on with pride.

Allen said the event was part of a vision that became reality because of Susan’s leadership.

“She is a humble leader, that’s why she gets results,” said Phyllis King, a CTE educator at Lumberton Junior High School. “I hope that the passion and the vision that she has for our students will take flight and even years later it will continue to be there for the next generation of our students.”

The science supervisor’s favorite part of the job is how students remember her, Susan said.

“Probably my favorite part is when a student says ‘There is the science/STEM lady’ because they may not remember my name but they remember what I do. That says volumes about the impact I potentially have on science and STEM across the district,” Susan said.

Susan also shared about the most important parts of her job.

“I would say that the most important parts of my job are supporting science teachers with resources and breaking down standards along with helping facilitate STEM opportunities for all of our students,” she said.

However, the most challenging part of the job for Susan can’t be measured with a beaker or science experiment.

“To me, the most challenging part is that there are not enough hours in the day to do everything I want to do,” she said.

Susan strives for excellence and works hard to accomplish her goals.

“I want to be the best Science Supervisor to the teachers in the district, provide STEM lessons through the Mobile STEAM Van, write and monitor grants to bring additional resources for our students, and coordinate with all the robotic teams to build a pipeline of robotics Pre-K through 12,” she said.

“I can see the potential in every face when I walk into the schools, and I want to be able to foster that potential in every person I meet,” she said.

But, Susan admits she didn’t always envision herself as a science supervisor.

“Anyone that knows me, knows that I love science and have wanted to be a scientist since I was young. However, had it not been for teachers letting me do science, I may have never developed the love I have for it today,” she said.

“By supporting science teachers, we can all make sure that no student graduates without the opportunity to develop their talents, especially through hands-on learning,” she said.

Though Susan has taught many lessons to students, she has learned one big lesson in her role: the importance of asking for help from others.

“I have a hard time asking for help but realized how much more I can do with the help of others because we have some of the best community partners providing opportunities for our teachers and students. There is no I in team and it takes all of us in the district as well as community organizations to provide the education and resources to promote science and STEM,” she said.

The science supervisor is motivated each day by the science teachers she leads and supports and the students that will benefit from their lessons.

“At the end of the day, it is about helping all of the students in our district reach their full potential. We know that the world around us is constantly changing, and we have to prepare our students for the unknown. Helping students with the concepts of Science, Technology, and Engineering is stretching their imaginations and providing opportunities in the world ahead of them,” Susan said.

When she is not working, Susan enjoys spending time with her family and going to the beach.

Jessica Sealey is the chief communications officer at the Public Schools of Robeson County. Reach her at 910-671-6000, Ext. 3006.