CHARLOTTE—After nearly two decades of practice in Southeastern North Carolina, Dr. Tracy Bullard said she looks forward to serving patients in the greater Charlotte area as Medical Director at TIAA Living Well Health and Wellness Center.

Throughout her career, Bullard has provided compassionate care for diverse patient panels.

Bullard said she most enjoys partnering with patients to work toward excellence in health and particularly in the area of prevention.

A graduate of Duke University, Bullard earned her medical degree at UNC Chapel Hill School of Medicine. She completed her postgraduate training at Duke/Southeastern Regional AHEC in Fayetteville.

Bullard is a Diplomate, American Board of Family Practice and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. She has been the recipient of many awards.

In a prepared statement, Bullard said she was excited to join the Wellness Center and along with the team, provide a comprehensive approach to medical care to include prevention and wellness.