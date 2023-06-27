Experts encourage parents to encourage children to read age appropriate books during the summer break.

As children we were told that reading is important, and many of us are among the millions of library users, audible subscribers, and bookstore shoppers. But exactly why is it important and how do we convince kids of its inherent value? Well, like most things, there’s a fiscal angle here. According to Pew Research Center, “adults whose annual household income is $30,000 or less are more likely than those living in households earning $75,000 or more a year to be non-book readers.” In other words, reading is associated with a higher income.

But, of course, it’s not only about the money. Reading is the gatekeeper of knowledge acquisition. Readers tend to be more empathetic humans because they view the world from multiple different perspectives thanks to the lens of fiction. Reading both fiction and non-fiction helps us become stronger communicators, better at speaking and writing. It’s only natural, therefore, to want to give our children an edge in life by encouraging them to read–to read well and read profusely. Here, we’ll examine the many different benefits there are from reading and how to encourage kids of any age to read more.

What Are the Benefits of Reading?

Most of us know that reading offers many benefits, but it’s helpful to spell them out, especially if we’re faced with reluctant readers. Who are reluctant readers? They’re the 27% of adults who haven’t read a book in the last year, a statistic that’s up, according to Pew, by 10% from a decade ago. Parents know that reading requires some self-discipline and patience; and, the truth is, it doesn’t always provide the instant gratification that streaming movies and video games does. But, the better we understand the benefits of reading, the more disciplined we can be about supporting our children’s healthy reading habits and encouraging them to spend time with books.

Key Benefits of Reading:

Builds vocabulary: children who read are likely to encounter more new words than non-readers. Reading supports vocabulary acquisition and helps kids to become more effective at expressing themselves in speech and writing.

Supports communication and social skills: as kids read, they pick up on sentence structure and multiple ways of expressing thoughts. This helps them to become more skilled at communication. Better communicators tend to navigate their social environment more effectively than people who struggle to communicate.

Promotes independence and self-confidence: reading is a life skill. When children feel that they’ve mastered this skill, they grow in self-confidence and are certainly more independent because they are aware that they have the skills to find answers to their questions.

Enhances safety: can books make kids safer? When kids are reading books, they aren’t encountering content on YouTube or TikTok that is potentially harmful.

Supports imagination: reading words on a page allows kids to transport themselves to other places, other worlds, other mindsets with their imaginations running full steam ahead.

Entertains and engages the reader: if you haven’t stayed up past your bedtime because you’ve gotten lost in a great book, have you really lived your best life? We think not.

Improves grammar skills: Learning the mechanics of good writing isn’t fun. Somehow, when we learn these things through reading our favorite stories, it’s fun. We aren’t even aware that we’re learning these things!

Stimulates curiosity: reading inspires new interests because it confronts us with topics we weren’t familiar with before. That spark of curiosity can set up on a path to life-long learning.

Reading Skills by Age

While we all develop our skills at a slightly different pace, there are some markers that we can use as a guide for ensuring that our children have the reading skills they need to thrive as young learners. Here, we’ve outlined them for you:

Babies (up to 12 months)

Understand that speaking communicates meaning

Learns up to 50 words with their meanings

Responds when they are spoken to

Toddlers (ages 1-2)

Pretend to read books

Can point to pictures and identify images in books

Can turn book pages

Can answer simple questions about stories (what is the farmer’s name?)

Preschoolers (ages 3-4)

Knows how to care for books (i.e. doesn’t rip pages or color in them)

Can retell their favorite stories

Sit with a book independently

Is aware that letters make words

Begins to learn (or even masters) the alphabet

Kindergarten (age 5)

Learns letters and their sounds

Can match spoken words to written words

Can provide a definition or explanation of words

Can predict what may happen in a story

Can retell a story with accuracy

Young elementary school students (age 6-7)

Read longer books (i.e. chapter books) on their own

Can read aloud with increasing proficiency

Correctly use basic punctuation (i.e. period and question mark)

Can spell age-appropriate words correctly

Older elementary school students (ages 8-10)

Can spell increasingly difficult vocabulary and use the words in their own writing

Can provide written summaries about what they’ve read

Can answer questions about what they’ve read with accuracy and increasing complexity

Understands different types of writing (i.e. poetry, biography, fiction, non-fiction, etc…)

Can identify different parts of speech (i.e. noun, verb)

Middle and high schoolers

Can read and write about more complex writing

Write essays and research papers

Cite their sources

Determine central ideas conveyed in texts

Analyze point of view or perspective in text

Read increasingly challenging texts

Source: The Literacy Project