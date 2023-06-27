LUMBERTON — There’s still time to learn about becoming a paramedic by training with Robeson Community College’s EMS faculty. An information session will take place at 9 a.m. on June 29 to provide an overview of the programs available. The sessions will take place in Building 19, the Emergency Medical Services facility.

RCC currently offers:

– Emergency Medical Science Associate of Applied Science Degree

– Paramedic to Associate Degree Bridge

– Paramedic Certificate

– EMT certificate course

– AEMT certificate course

Students who progress through the EMS program will build stackable credentials in healthcare and have an opportunity to learn in state-of-the-art facilities featuring an EMS simulator and a handheld ultrasound, which is a new trend in prehospital medicine.

“We have a lot of exciting opportunities going on here at RCC EMS. We offer initial EMS courses such as EMT, AEMT, and Paramedic, and can offer almost

any training opportunity you can imagine,” stated Thomas Byrd, the EMS clinical coordinator at RCC. “From NAEMT courses to AHA, we also offer specialized training to meet the needs of local EMS agencies.”

The program recently achieved national accreditation by CAAHEP, raising the bar high and giving the program a competitive advantage.

“National accreditation means the initial EMS training you receive here at RCC is on the same level with every other accredited program in the country,” said Byrd. “We are super proud of that.”

With an increased interest in EMS, the program is becoming more competitive among students interested in health sciences and often becomes a stepping stone to greater opportunities.

“Many of the students that choose the degree pathway are looking to take their education further and transfer to a university,” said Byrd. “Many of our alumni are now Physician Assistants, and one is an MD.”