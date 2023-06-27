Staff report

LUMBERTON – An 18-year-old Lumberton resident has been arrested in the shooting death of Doriane McRae outside Biggs Park Mall on June 19, according to Lumberton Police.

McRae was shot and killed on that Monday night.

Tony Junior Miller was taken into custody at 2:50 p.m. on Monday and charged with one count each of first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, injury to real property and discharging a firearm in the city, according to a prepared statement to local media.

This came after troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol located a white Honda Accord in the area of Rennert Road and N.C. 301. The vehicle was occupied by Miller, according to the statement.

He is now in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.

At 6:28 p.m. on June 19, police officers responded to the mall at 2800 N. Elm St. after receiving a dispatch of a shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities stated on the Lumberton Police Facebook page, officers found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, identified by police as McRae, was taken to UNC Health Southeastern where he died, according to authorities.

Police said McRae was leaving out of the mall with another person when he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Det. Charles Keenum at 910-671-3845.