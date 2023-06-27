RALEIGH — The state’s seasonally adjusted May 2023 unemployment rate was 3.4 percent, remaining unchanged from April’s revised rate, according to data from theNorth Carolina Department of Commerce.

The national rate increased 0.3 of a percentage point to 3.7 percent.

Robeson County’s unemployment rate is expected to be released Wednesday when the Commerce Department makes May’s county level data available. The April unemployment rate was 4.7%, down slightly from the 5% in March.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate was unchanged from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 20,351 over the month to 5,033,140 and increased 42,690 over the year. The number of people unemployed decreased 3,076 over the month to 175,754 and decreased 1,737 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 6,400 to 4,901,500 in May.

Major industries experiencing increases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 4,300; Professional & Business Services, 3,200; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 2,500; Education & Health Services, 1,200; Government, 700; Information, 200; and Manufacturing, 200. Major industries experiencing decreases were Construction, 2,400; Other Services, 2,200; and Financial Activities, 1,300. Mining & Logging employment remained unchanged.

Since May 2022, Total Nonfarm jobs increased 115,000 with the Total Private sector increasing by 109,700 and Government increasing by 5,300.

Major industries experiencing increases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 30,100; Education & Health Services, 27,100; Professional & Business Services, 20,000; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 12,000; Other Services, 6,000; Government, 5,300; Construction, 4,300; Manufacturing, 3,800; Financial Activities, 3,400; and Information, 3,100. The only major industry experiencing a decrease over the year was Mining & Logging, 100.