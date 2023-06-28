LUMBERTON – A 20-year-old from Lumberton was found dead on Tuesday night on Beam Road, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

At about 9:08 p.m., deputies responded to reports of an individual shot on the 100 block of Beam Road, west of Lumberton, and found Tazarie Butler deceased.

Butler is a 2021 graduate of Lumberton High School, where he played football and basketball for the Pirates.

He was pursuing a rap career, releasing several tracks under the stage name of Lil JBo.

Homicide Division investigators of the Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case. They have identified persons of interest, authorities said on the Facebook page.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.