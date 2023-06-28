Public invited to commemorate the nation’s 247th birthday

LUMBERTON – Looking for something to do with the Fourth of July in mind?

Rather than sit home and re-read your dog-eared biography of Francis Scott Key, the city of Lumberton invites residents and visitors alike to come out on Saturday evening and commemorate the nation’s 247th birthday at the Family 4th Celebration.

The setting will be the Lumberton High School Alton G. Brooks Stadium.

It’s free and open to the public.

“We’re acknowledging Independence Day, of course. It’s good clean fun,” said Courtney Rogerson, special events coordinator for the city.

“Typically,” she said, “thousands attend” the July 4th affair in Lumberton, which has been presented for more than three decades.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the head-tilting fireworks show to get underway at 9:30 p.m.

The celebration is expected to end around 10 p.m.

“There’s going to be a parachute jump team out of Fort Bragg. Food trucks. Fireworks,” said Nancy White, administrative assistant with the City of Lumberton Recreation Department, on Wednesday.

That Raeford-based parachute group is billed as the All Veteran Parachute Team.

Lumberton’s Mirimage, a band that incorporates country, 1980s pop and Southern rock into its repertoire, is scheduled to perform. One of the members, Rodney Herring, is a police officer with the city of Lumberton.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will present the American flag.

Slushies also will be available to wet your whistle.

“It’s one of the best,” Rogerson said of the city’s Fourth of July fireworks display, “and always better from the stadium.”

