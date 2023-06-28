A plaque on the West Second Street bridge which crosses the Lumber River signifies that the bridge was built in 1934. The bridge will soon be replaced as part of a project which is already underway, while new grant funding will support a separate project for improvements on a 2.1-mile stretch of Second Street which includes the bridge. The inscription reads: “Lumber River Bridge, Robeson County, State Project No. 3880, built by North Carolina State Highway and Public Works Commission, with federal aid, 1934.”

LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has received an $8.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to use for major improvements to a prominent street which dissects the City of Lumberton.

The grant was part of more than $65 million in total grant funds allocated for projects in North Carolina as part of the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (R.A.I.S.E.) Grant.

The funds will be used to fund the construction engineering, right-of-way, environmental documentation, and construction of multimodal complete street improvements along approximately 2.1 miles of Second Street (Highway 72) between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Highway 41) and Highway 211, a press release said, as part of the Safer Access for Everyone (S.A.F.E.) Lumberton program.

These improvements will include two roundabouts, new crossings at pedestrian refuge islands, pedestrian safety improvements at multiple signalized intersections, a road diet (lane reconfiguration and consolidation), culvert and drainage improvements, sidewalk repairs, lighting and other intersection safety improvements, according to the release and a DOT project document obtained by The Robesonian.

“We’re really excited, because it’s going to deal with a lot of issues on that section of road,” Lumberton City Manager Wayne Horne said. “(It’s) just a whole series of things to make this road much better for traveling and for safety.”

The roundabouts will be located at the intersections of West Second Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Highway 41), and East Second and East Fifth streets.

A road diet is proposed on East Second Street to the east of the roundabout intersection at East Fifth Street; this means the road will be converted from a four-lane road to a three-lane road with one travel lane in each direction and a center-turn lane.

“There’s intersection improvements, and what we call a road diet is being proposed, where we convert the road to a superstreet to prevent leftovers,” said Brice Bell, an NCDOT district engineer.

Significant improvements are also planned for the intersection of East Second Street and Roberts Avenue (Highway 211), including high-visibility crosswalks, pedestrian signal heads and pedestrian refuge islands.

Improvements to two intersections on West Fifth Street, at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and at North Water Street, both not far from the Second Street area, are also included in the project plans; these are expected to improve pedestrian safety and mobility in the area.

The improvements also include an existing separately funded project to replace the bridges on West Second and West Fifth streets crossing the Lumber River in downtown, of which the planning and design work is already underway. The R.A.I.S.E. Grant requires a 20% local match, but that project qualifies to satisfy that requirement, Horne said.

The Second Street bridge was constructed in 1934, and the Fifth Street bridge in 1956, according to inscriptions on each bridge.

Drainage improvements in the project area will tie into an existing city project funded through a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant to improve stormwater drainage. During significant rain events, flooding occurs on First Street and impacts the Second Street area; sidewalk repairs in the S.A.F.E. Lumberton project on Second Street will include culvert and drainage improvements.

NCDOT is who actually received the grant funding, because it will be administering the project, even as it takes place in the City of Lumberton and will benefit the city. The road is N.C. Highway 72.

“We actually partnered with (NC)DOT; they submitted the application for Lumberton, the (NC)DOT, and we provided certain information to go in the application, but they did the bulk of the work and will be administering the program,” Horne said. “It’s a good partnership.”

After receiving the RAISE Grant, NCDOT and the City will now look to begin planning and design work for the project, which could take at least a year.

“It’s a significant project for Lumberton. It’s going to take several years to complete, by the time they do a design build contract, get a design and everything, it’s probably a year away before we bid out that project,” Horne said. “Two miles is a lot of road to design, so that’s going to take a while.”

The early estimate of a completion date for the project is December 2027, according to project documents.

“This is the very preliminary stages of it,” said Brice Bell, an NCDOT district engineer. “Our next step would be assigning the project to a consultant for the design to be completed and plan production, and then once all of that is completed we’ll go into the contract advertisement phase and pursue the construction.”

Federal R.A.I.S.E. grants usually provide funding for about two projects in North Carolina each year, Horne said; this time it will fund six. The city has also received R.A.I.S.E. Grant funds for previous improvement projects on Carthage Road and Interstate 95.

NCDOT identified the project area for S.A.F.E. Lumberton during a pedestrian safety study in 2021 in which it reviewed the entire city of Lumberton to analyze which areas needed pedestrian safety upgrades.

A previous application was made for R.A.I.S.E. Grant funds for the Second Street improvements last year, but the grant was denied as other projects around the state were chosen.

“It graded well last year, but it didn’t get funded, just because it’s strict competition,” Horne said. “My experience has been that on an average they fund two applications in North Carolina; this year they funded (six).”

A small portion of a separate $9 million R.A.I.S.E. Grant award to NCDOT will also help Lumberton. That grant was awarded for WALK NC: Creating Safer Crossings and will allocated to 15 communities across 12 North Carolina counties. This project will include pedestrian countdown signal heads, cross walks and accessible routs at signalized intersections, and will also include signal timing improvements and address sidewalk gaps at some locations, the release said.

“We don’t know how much is allocated for Lumberton, but they came in and got a list of intersections that need to be upgraded, maybe new signalization, sidewalk improvements, curb cuts for accessibility and different things,” Horne said. “I think the state was surprised they got both (projects) funded. It’s kind of a win-win situation for North Carolina.”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) made the announcement of all of the projects being funded by RAISE Grant funds in the state. This also includes projects in Brevard, Charlotte, Raleigh and Chapel Hill.

“I’m proud to have worked on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that is delivering billions of dollars to build and fix North Carolina’s roads, highways, and bridges,” said Senator Tillis. “These R.A.I.S.E. grants are a big win for North Carolina, as the transportation projects will enhance the safety and connectivity of transportation systems in communities across the state.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected].