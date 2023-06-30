Stephen Culbreth, who was awarded the 2023 Ron Ferebee Scholarship, is congratulated by Robeson County Career Center Principal Mark Smith.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton Senior High School celebrates two graduates who were recipients of two separate memorial scholarships given by former PSRC Board of Education member Brenda Fairley-Ferebee.

Fairley-Ferebee served for 26 years on the PSRC Board of Education and established two $250 scholarships which were given recently to two LSHS students who graduated on June 16.

Stephen Culbreth, who took the Drafting II-Engineering class at the Robeson County Career Center, was awarded the 2023 Ron Ferebee Scholarship.

The Ron Ferebee scholarship was established in May 2012 in memory of Fairley-Ferebee’s late husband Ron Ferebee. The scholarship honors Ron’s life and legacy as an outstanding architectural drafting teacher at the Robeson County Career Center. He would touch many lives during his 25 years of teaching in education.

“We both vowed to have a scholarship for students who participated in the CTE program to assist students who attend higher education,” Fairley-Ferebee said.

Culbreth plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

London Dunlap, who was enrolled in the Advanced Studies-Architecture at the Robeson County Career Center, received the 2023 William Anderson Scholarship.

The William Anderson Scholarship is given in memory of the late Mr. Anderson who was a dear friend to Mrs. Fairley-Ferebee. The scholarship also seeks to support students who participated in the PSRC Career and Technical Education program as they pursue postsecondary education.

“I honored him for assisting me in delivering humanitarian deeds to the Public Schools of Robeson County students and staff, as well as his community deliveries for me to Robeson and surrounding counties,” said Fairley-Ferebee, who has worked with the Dobbins Heights-based Trusting In Jesus Ministry nonprofit to serve Robeson County and surrounding counties.

Dunlap plans to attend North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro.

Anayah Peterson of the Robesonian contributed to this story.

Jessica Sealey is the chief communications officer at the Public Schools of Robeson County. Reach her by email at [email protected].