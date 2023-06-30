Summer Carpenter, left, and Brianna Dedeaux demonstrate how to release from a two handed grip by graspings hands together and forming a hook with the elbow.

LUMBERTON—Several local girls practiced jiu-jitsu techniques during a Color of Life Summer Camp on Friday.

Instructors taught technique in the martial art so the girls could learn to defend and protect themselves.

Jiu-jitsu focuses on using technique instead of solely relying on strength against predators, according to Brianna Dedeaux, clinical mental health therapist for Victim Education and Empowerment Project (VEEP).

“Jiu-jitsu is really good for women and girls to learn how to fight off of their backs,” Dedeaux said.

Dedeaux is a blue belt at the Charlotte Jiu-Jitsu Academy and instructed the class with Summer Carpenter. Carpenter is a brown belt with experience teaching self-defense and all-female classes.

VEEP is a program used by the North Carolina Youth Violence Prevention Center. The no-cost program addresses youn people and families exposed to bullying, child abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault and more. The teen court program and other programs within the center refer victims.

The VEEP staff provides victims counseling and advocacy support and uses trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy and expressive art methods like jiu-jitsu.

Dedeaux and Carpenter had the girls form a circle, the listening circle, so they could demonstrate how the girls can escape from their attacker while reinforcing the importance of being aware of their surroundings.

“Brazilian jiu-jitsu is very empowering for everyone because it helps you engage in physical activity and teaches you how to protect yourself,” Dedeaux said. “Jiu-jitsu was a part of my path for healing.”

Carpenter said the fighting style is all about learning how to deal with someone bigger than you. She let the girls know that they can use the technique when they feel like they are in an uncomfortable situation.

She said she wanted the girls to know that everyone has the right to say, “I’m uncomfortable” because they can be upfront and honest with their feelings.

“This is something I wanna make really clear,” Carpenter said. “I think as ladies, as girls, as women, we are kind of naturally programmed to be quiet.”

The girls were taught several different types of forms to use to release themselves from someone’s grip. The girls learn to be comfortable with shouting or telling someone “stop” and “I’m uncomfortable” when in a frightening situation.

Hands-up was a technique taught to enforce the importance of protecting your face from the attacker. Having the hands stretched out in front of the face allows people to create space to distance themselves from the threat.

Both of the young women enjoyed teaching the girls about self-defense. They plan on hosting more classes at the program in the future.

To learn more about programs offered by veeps, follow them on Instagram at @veepservices.

Colors of Life

Colors of Life is a gang prevention program created by CEO Leon Burden. The program provides services to help youth who are at high risk. The summer camp has several services such as CPR certification, resume building, craft activities and focuses on preparing youths for future careers.

