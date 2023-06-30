MAXTON – A man was shot in the abdomen and later died early Friday morning after withdrawing money at the ATM on Patterson and Martin Luther King Drive in Maxton in the western part of Robeson County, Maxton Police said.

The shooting occurred around 1:25 a.m.

Maxton Police Det. Tracy Ritchart told a couple of television stations that the victim pulled up to the ATM, exited the car to get the cash and that’s when he was shot in the stomach. He was struck, she said, during a struggle with the shooter.

Ritchart did not immediately return phone message left Friday afternoon.

Ritchart said the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the victim. He added that he wasn’t sure how much cash the victim withdrew from the ATM, but that the shooter took it.

The victim’s wife was with him, but she was unharmed.

Her husband was airlifted to a local hospital, Ritchart said, where he died during surgery.

No other details were available by late Friday.

Anyone with information should call the Maxton Police Department at 910-844-5667. Callers are able to remain anonymous.