LUMBERTON — A Tornado Warning issued at 8:06 p.m. Saturday for the Lumberton area has expired with no serious damage reported.

A Tornado Warning means that tornado conditions have been observed and confirmed by National Weather Service forecasters.

Residents in the Robeson County were asked to take seek shelter in a sturdy building or finding a low-lying area until the severe weather passed.

“At 8:06 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Buie, or near Red Springs, moving southeast at 30 miles per hour,” forecasters said, noting that National Weather Service radar indicated rotation in the clouds.

Heavey rain accompaned by stong wind and lightning provided a prelude to several fireworks shows taking place this weekend, but no serious damage has been reported in the greater Lumberton area.