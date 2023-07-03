Starting July 5, catch updates about Robeson Community College on 100.9 FM The Cross, a broadcast radio station located in Fairmont.

Tune in each Wednesday 4-4:30 p.m. during the “Old Southern Gospel Hour” with Mark Hunter to learn more about programs and upcoming events. Each week, Mark Hunter will feature Robeson Community College to help us spread the good news of education and how it can transform lives.

Individuals can listen during their commute around Robeson County or by streaming live at https://broadcast.truthnetwork.com.

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected] .