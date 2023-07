ROWLAND — The Town of Rowland has had a discharge of pretreated wastewater from its lagoon of an estimated 792,000 gallons.

The discharge occurred June 22 and was ongoing through June 23, lasting approximately 16.5 hours.

The pretreated wastewater entered into the Town canal and then to Shoeheel Creek. The North Carolina Division of Water Resources was notified and is reviewing the event.

For more information contact Joe McGirt, ORC at 910-422-32ll.