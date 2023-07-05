PEMBROKE — The crowning of two young ladies for the Lumbee Ambassadors 2023-2024 title at the 54th Annual Lumbee Homecoming, was seen in a packed Givens Performing Arts Center Monday.

Mariah Faith Jones holds the new title for Little Miss Lumbee and Riley Dial holds the new title for Junior Miss Lumbee this year. Both young ladies will represent the tribe this year at events to help educate people about the admirable Lumbee history and cultural practices.

Each contestant was judged on regalia, talent and their evening gown. The two young ladies were able to rise against their competition.

Tribal Chairman John Lowery said he was pleased with the turnout of the event.

“I think we have a great slate of contestants, Lowery said. “I know they have worked hard. I have truly enjoyed the talent and the beauty of the young ladies.”

The North Carolina America Youth Organization announced its newly crowned Miss and Mister at the pageant. The new 2023-2024 Miss NCNAYO is Kayelee Evans, and the new 2023-2024 Mister NCNAYO is Joseph Cintron.

The pageant is the first in which Cintron has participated. He said it was an “awesome experience” for him.

NCNAYO is a nonprofit organization that provides support for American Indian youth through annual leadership conferences and other leadership opportunities.