RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Wixie Devone Stephens of Lumberton as the 7th Congressional District Representative to the North Carolina State Social Services Commission.

Stephens is a member of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, where she has served since she was elected in 2020. She is the chief executive officer of Wixie’s Insurance Agency LLC.

The Social Services Commission (SSC) is the body that develops administrative rules for the Division of Social Services, part of the NC Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The commission is a statutorily-based body with the authority to establish rules for the following:

Public assistance with the exception of medical assistance.

Placement and supervision of delinquent children and payment of necessary costs of foster home care for needy and homeless children.

Payment of state funds to private child-placing agencies and residential child care facilities for care and services provided to children in the custody or placement responsibility of a county department of social services.

Social services programs established by federal legislation. Implementation of portions of Title XX of the Social Security Act.

Inspection and licensing of maternity homes.

Inspection and operation of jails and local confinement facilities.

Rules required by the federal government for social services grants-in-aid.

Staff support for the commission is provided by the direction of the Secretary of DHHS. The division provides technical, clerical, logistical and other support for the work of the commission. The Attorney General’s Office serves as legal counsel to the commission.

Source: North Carolina State Social Services Commission